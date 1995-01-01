Legal Simplified. Lawyers Verified.

For all of life's most stressful legal challenges, LawInfo's nationwide attorney directory and thousands of free resources and videos make it simple to find the help and information that is right for you.

Searching for an attorney has never been easier

The LawInfo Difference

Lead Counsel Verified Badge

Lead Counsel Verified Attorneys

When looking for an attorney, you want a professional who has experience dealing with cases like yours and maintains the highest ethical and customer service standards. When you see the Lead Counsel Verified symbol, you can be certain the attorney meets the strictest quality assurance standards.

Learn more

Easy Local Searches

LawInfo's attorney directory makes it easy to find qualified representation in your area. You can search for Lead Counsel Verified attorneys who are nearby and practice in your specific area of need. Each directory profile contains the information you need to pick the firm that's right for you.

Learn more

Find Attorneys by Legal Issue

Choose a common legal issue below to find attorneys with relevant experience.

Personal Injury

Business Law

Criminal Defense

Family Law

Labor & Employment

Bankruptcy

Estate Planning

Real Estate

Immigration

Trending

View all legal issues

Legal Resource Library

Research your legal issue using our collection of articles and FAQs.

Bankruptcy
Business Law
Car Accident
Criminal Defense
Divorce
Employment Law
Estate Planning
Family Law
Immigration
Medical Malpractice
Personal Injury
Tax

Everyone Needs Legal Advice Sometimes. Do You?

I was injured in a car accident and bills keep piling up. How can I get the help I need?
I am getting a divorce and we agree on most issues, but need some help with a custody agreement and splitting some assets.
I want to start a business, but I do not even know where to begin.
I want to protect my hard-earned assets for my children and loved ones, but I do not know how to do it.